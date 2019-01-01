Quentin Tarantino planning to turn new movie's fake western series into real show

Quentin Tarantino is planning to turn the fictitious western show featuring Leonardo DiCaprio's character in new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a genuine series.

The director spent so much time researching the TV genre of the 1950s, he started dreaming up plots for Bounty Law, the fake show he created for DiCaprio's Rick Dalton to star in as Jake Cahill.

"I did it to get in the head of Bounty Law (and) I ended up starting to really like the idea of Jake Cahill, as a character," Tarantino told Deadline. "I really started loving those half hour 50s western scripts. The idea that you could write something, like, 24 minutes, where there was so much story crammed in those half hour shows, with a real beginning and a middle and an end.

"Also it was kind of fun because you can't just keep doubling down and exploring. At some point, you've got to wrap it up. I really liked that idea."

Tarantino also speculated that he would recast the lead role in Bounty Law as he wasn't sure DiCaprio would sign up for a TV show.

"I've written five different episodes for a possible Bounty Law black and white half hour western show (but) I can't imagine Leonardo is going to want to do it. If he wants to do it, that would be great. I'm not planning on that but I have an outline for about three other episodes," he explained.

And the award-winning filmmaker is already pitching his ideas to streaming giant Netflix, as well as U.S. networks HBO, Showtime and FX.

"So I'll probably write about three other episodes and then just do it. Direct every episode. They're a half hour long. I wouldn't mind doing it for Netflix but I'd want to shoot it on film," he continued.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and Kurt Russell, hits cinemas from 26 July.