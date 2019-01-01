NEWS Javier Bardem in talks to join live-action The Little Mermaid Newsdesk Share with :







Javier Bardem is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Disney remake of The Little Mermaid.



The Oscar-winning actor is circling the role of mermaid princess Ariel's father King Triton, according to editors at website The Disinsider, with the report also confirmed by Deadline.



If cast, Bardem will join R&B singer Halle Bailey, who has been announced as Ariel, while Harry Styles has become an early favourite to land the role of love interest Prince Eric.



Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina have also been linked to parts in the film, a remake of the 1989 animated classic, to be directed by Chicago filmmaker Rob Marshall.



Earlier this month, Terry Crews put himself forward for the role of King Triton, sharing a digitally altered picture of himself as the underwater ruler on Twitter.



"Ariel's Dad!!!!" the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor captioned the image.



He's not the only star fighting for a role in the film - singer Lizzo is also keen to take on the part of sea witch Ursula in the movie, and recently posted footage of herself dressed up as the octopus online and appeared to audition for the part.



Bardem has previously worked with Disney on 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in which he played the main antagonist Armando Salazar. The 50-year-old most recently starred in Everybody Knows opposite his wife Penelope Cruz, is currently filming Denis Villeneuve's Dune, a feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel, and is in the post-production phases of Sally Potter's drama Molly, which follows a turbulent 24 hours in the life of a father and daughter.



The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is expected to begin filming shortly. A potential release date has not been announced.