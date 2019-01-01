Lin-Manuel Miranda joins protest against Puerto Rico governor

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined a protest on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico.

The Hamilton playwright attended the demonstration in New York's Union Square on Wednesday with his father, Luis Miranda, Jr., who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, reported NBC New York.

Miranda, wearing a Ricky Martin Foundation T-shirt, chanted and sang with the almost 200-strong crowd while waving the Puerto Rican flag.

He and the protesters waved the flags and followed him to a drumbeat, chanting in Spanish, "Viva Puerto Rico libre (Long live free Puerto Rico)."

"The people are leading this," Miranda said. "This is bigger than a political party. The governor has lost their confidence, and every step he takes now should be about the peaceful transition of power and getting out of office."

Miranda joins musicians Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and other angry Puerto Ricans calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello after his derogatory comments from a private group chat were published over the weekend.

The 889-page document features profanity-laced remarks about the Governor's opposition with sexist and homophobic undertones, and in one correspondence, Rossello refers to New York politician Melissa Mark-Viverito as a "b**ch".

Livin' La Vida Loca singer Martin is mentioned in comments made by an associate, who texted, "He f**ks men because women don't measure up."

In Puerto Rico, there have been violent clashes between protesters and the police.