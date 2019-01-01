Daisy Ridley wishes Star Wars fans were 'less vicious'

Daisy Ridley wishes Star Wars fans would be "less vicious" when voicing their opinions about the films.

The British actress plays Rey in the sci-fi saga, which kicked off in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens - also starring John Boyega, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac. The first instalment was well received, but there was a brutal backlash to 2017's The Last Jedi, with some even calling for Rian Johnson's movie to be remade.

In an new interview with Bustle, Ridley revealed she was happy for fans to discuss the pros and cons of the movie, but pleaded with them to stop going too far with their criticism.

"It's great that people are expressive of their views. But this is people's jobs. People worked really, really hard on that thing. I think there's a way of having a discussion that isn't so vicious," she stated.

The 27-year-old then shared a story about a friend's birthday party, in which she was approached by a Star Wars fan who rudely told her that he didn't like The Last Jedi.

"One of her friends, who I barely know, was like, 'Hey, really liked the first Star Wars. Didn't really like the second one,' and I thought, 'That's rude, dude! That's my job!'" she fired.

Ridley deleted her Instagram account in 2016 after she was harassed and hounded for sharing an anti-gun violence post. Nowadays, the Murder on the Orient Express star simply enjoys a quick scroll through Pinterest, and confessed social media "is not really for me."