Tom Hooper using digital fur technology for Cats movie

Director Tom Hooper has employed digital fur technology to make his actors look more feline in movie musical Cats.

The Les Miserables filmmaker recruited a star-studded cast which includes Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and Ian McKellen for his movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical.

Rather than cover his actors in cat-like make-up like the cast in the stage show, Hooper is employing new digital fur technology to make them look more feline.

"We've used digital fur technology to create the most perfect covering of fur," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

"Tom's pairing them with a level of technology which I don't think has ever been used before," talk show host/actor James Corden explained. "These are people, but they're cats, and this is kinda of blowing my mind. There is nothing else like it.

"I think it really could only be done by a director like Tom Hooper, he really understands the spectacle of Cats."

In addition to the digital fur, the crew also built oversized practical sets that have been scaled up so the actors will look cat-sized onscreen.

"The scale of this film is huge, three or four times bigger for the cat perspective," Idris explained, while Judi added, "It's a massive undertaking, a kind of Alice in Wonderland experience," referring to the moment when classic literary character Alice shrinks down in size.

In the video, the veteran actress, who will play Old Deuteronomy, explained how the movie has a special significance for her because she was due to play Grizabella in the original stage production of Cats in 1981 but had to be replaced by Elaine Paige.

"I was cast in 1981, just before we opened, and I snapped my Achilles tendon, and I thought that that was my history with Cats, but it turns out not to be," she said.

The video shows the cast, which also includes Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson, rehearsing and walking around the oversized sets, such as a diner called the Milk Bar, and Idris and Taylor running through their joint musical number.

The look of the actors will become clearer when the trailer is released on Friday.