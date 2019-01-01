Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk agree informal co-parenting deal - report

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly agreed a deal to live in the same city and co-parent their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The former couple got together back in 2015, and Irina gave birth to their first child in March 2017, however, they sadly split last month.

Sources close to the pair tell TMZ.com the actor and the model have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Lea De Seine, with both spending an equal amount of time with their daughter, but remaining flexible around their work schedules.

Insiders tell the U.S. website that Bradley, 44, and Irina's co-parenting arrangements are so amicable that they have not gone to the trouble to draw up a formal written custody agreement.

Both have also reportedly agreed to live in New York City, despite also having homes in Los Angeles.

The couple went to great lengths to keep their romance out of the headlines, and neither spoke about the other in interviews.

However, the Russian beauty did comment on the interest in their break-up in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Digital Summer Issue earlier this month.

"I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it," the 33-year-old said about intrusion into their private life. "There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess."