Mel B 'in love' with newborn niece after first meeting

Mel B has gushed about her overwhelming love for her newborn niece after meeting the infant for the first time.

The Spice Girl's sister Danielle Brown gave birth to a baby girl last week, and Mel met the adorable tot, whose name is yet to be revealed, for the first time on Wednesday.

The Wannabe hitmaker revealed her joy by sharing a sweet snap of her cuddling the infant and writing about her feelings of love on Instagram.

"Auntie duties, I'm in heaven with my sisters baby yippeee it's mine now @missdaniellebrown first time meeting her and I'm sooooo In love with her!!(sic)," the 44-year-old captioned the image.

Danielle, an actress, already has a 12-year-old daughter, Mimi, and a son Hendrix, nine, from a previous relationship before welcoming her third child with her partner Ty Maynard.

Mel has confessed she missed out on being an auntie as she was estranged from Danielle and their mother Andrea for a decade, but the family patched things up after the singer split from husband Stephen Belafonte.

The America's Got Talent judge, who has three children of her own, has claimed Stephen abused her during their marriage, and that he came between her and her family. Her ex has denied her claims of spousal abuse.