John Cleese: 'I'm too naughty for a knighthood'

John Cleese isn't expecting to receive a knighthood as he makes too many "naughty" controversial comments.

The Monty Python star sparked outrage earlier this year after repeating comments he made stating London is no longer an "English" city, leading to accusations of racism. He has also offended others on the other side of politics by calling supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump "stupid" and slammed the media repeatedly.

The British comedian, 79, believes that his love of stirring up controversy has cost him the chance of being knighted like his fellow Python, Michael Palin.

"I'm much too naughty and mischievous. Michael's quite respectable," he said in an interview with U.K. daytime TV show Lorraine. "He doesn't do naughty things, he's not rude about the press like I am.

"People like me don't get knighted. But that's right, I don't think comedians should have knighthoods, by and large... we're supposed to say controversial things, that makes us interesting."

Michael, who also had a celebrated career as a travel documentary maker and author, was knighted in Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 New Year Honours for services to travel, culture and geography. He is the only member of the comedy troupe to become a Sir.

Fans also objected to John's criticism of immigration's effect on London as he himself now lives on the Caribbean island of Nevis - a move he has put down to wanting more sun in old age.

"I don't want to be cold again," the veteran star added. "I love it when you wake up in the morning and the sun is out. You have a cup of coffee, you might have a little swim, you can sit and read because there aren't horrible people around interrupting you all the time. It's heaven at my age."