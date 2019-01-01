Shirley Maclaine has no plans to retire from acting

Shirley Maclaine has no plans to slow down her busy film career at 85 years old.

The veteran screen star, who hit the age milestone in April (19), has four projects lined up and admits her co-stars are often surprised by her dedication to her work.

'I don't want to quit acting - I really don't," she tells People magazine. "Even at my age, I have four pictures to do next year. I think (some) co-stars are surprised I'm still walking upright."

And despite having over 50 film credits to her name, the Oscar winner views each new project as a learning experience: "I learn so much about what I don't really know every time I'm on a movie," she added.

The Terms of Endearment star also reveals part of her motivation for working in her 80s is to set a strong example for other elderly women.

She shares, 'I look back at the wonderful parts I've played, and I'm thinking about the future, and I want to be a spokesperson for older women - probably because I'm one."

Among Maclaine's forthcoming projects are Men of Granite with William Hurt, and Noelle, in which she'll appear alongside Anna Kendrick.