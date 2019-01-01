Singer Anna Calvi scores Peaky Blinders fifth season soundtrack

Mercury Music Prize nominee Anna Calvi has snagged the score for the new season of cult series Peaky Blinders.

The British singer/songwriter has written new music for each of the show's season five episodes.

"It’s exciting. It’s been hard to not talk about it," Calvi told NME. "It’s incredible to be part of something like this. It’s a whole new thing for me, but it felt completely natural. Bizarrely, I feel like I can really relate to the characters. It was a really good fit.

"I’ve always loved the show. Everything about the way that they dress, the music that they feature, how strong the characters are and how filmic it is. It’s just much better than most things you see on TV."

Calvi became so caught up in the soundtrack project that she even had dreams about the show: "What’s been really fun is to write lyrics for (Cillian Murphy's character) Tommy (Shelby) and to really get into his mind. It’s been really interesting to write as if I was Tommy and really believe in this character. I really got lost in that, as if he was real.

"When you’re writing a soundtrack, you’re watching something all day. I was dreaming about Peaky Blinders and got completely obsessed. That’s how it should be."

The premiere date for the new season of the show has not been announced, but there was a world premiere of episode one held in Birmingham, England on Thursday night (18Jul19).