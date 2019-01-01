Billy Eichner got Nathan Lane's blessing about his The Lion King casting

Funnyman Billy Eichner emailed Nathan Lane as soon as he was cast as Timon in The Lion King remake so he could get his blessing.

Lane voiced meerkat Timon in Disney's original film, and when Eichner received news he'd be playing the role in Jon Favreau's live-action revamp, the Broadway veteran was one of the first people he got in touch with.

"I know Nathan, I've loved him since I was a kid and I emailed him and I said, 'Look, I can't do what you did, but I want your blessing. I'll do my best'," Eichner told Good Morning America. "He said, 'What are you going to do next? The Birdcage with Ryan Gosling?'"

Lane starred in 1996 comedy The Birdcage opposite the late Robin Williams.

"He was hilarious, he's been lovely," Eichner added. "He just emailed me again two days ago to say congratulations that the movie's opening. He's so nice."

The film is a true full circle moment for Eichner, who worked as a bartender at The Lion King's Broadway show when he was a struggling actor in 2002.

The 40-year-old also touched upon the recent viral video on social media, showing him sweetly freaking out about meeting Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at the royal premiere of The Lion King in London.

Eichner is seen telling co-star Seth Rogen, who voices warthog Pumbaa in the movie, what he's going to say to the royal duo, and then becomes anxious when he sees them approach.

However, he didn't need to worry, as he and Meghan had a conversation about their old drama teachers at Northwestern University in Illinois, which they both attended.

"We ended up having this very casual conversation about our acting teachers at Northwestern," he revealed.