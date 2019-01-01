NEWS Tom Holland dating family friend Olivia Bolton Newsdesk Share with :







The mystery woman seen cuddling up to Tom Holland last weekend has been identified as his family friend Olivia Bolton.



The Spider-Man: Far From Home star sparked romance rumours after pictures emerged of the pair getting cosy at the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time music festival in London's Hyde Park last weekend. Now the lucky lady has been identified - as digital production worker Olivia, a longtime friend of the Holland family.



"Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realise the connection between them," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.



"Tom’s been dogged with rumours about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him. All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten."



According to the publication, the pair have been dating "for months".



Tom has previously been romantically linked to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, but both parties have always insisted they're nothing more than friends.



In June, he continued to deny they were dating, and said he wasn't romantically involved with anybody.

However, he said he was “definitely a relationship person,” and added, “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”