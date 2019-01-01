Billy Joel now open to biopic

Billy Joel is open to becoming the subject of a biopic - as long as the actor playing him is good looking.

The Piano Man hitmaker had previously insisted his life was too dull to be made into a movie, admitting he scrapped a planned memoir after being told by his publisher there wasn't enough juicy material.

However, Joel has now admitted that parts of his life might be interesting enough to make a film like Elton John's Rocketman or Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

"There are things in my life that could make a good movie," the 70-year-old said in an interview with Billboard magazine. "He married this supermodel (his second wife, Christie Brinkley), then they had a kid, then they got divorced, then he crashed a car, then he went to rehab. That was like five minutes in my life. It wasn't all sensational."

Yet, the main aspect of a potential film that Joel is most concerned about is who will play him.

"I just hope they don't get a short, fat, ugly guy to play me," he added.

Revealing his decision to ditch plans to write an autobiography, Joel previously told Rolling Stone that he had returned his advance as he feared his life was too boring for people to want to read about or watch on film.

"There wasn't enough sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll in it for the publisher, so I gave the advance money back," he explained. "I said, 'F**k it, that's me!' I don't know if I'm interesting enough to make a movie out of. I lived my life."

Joel was previously married to Elizabeth Weber Small from 1973 to 1982, to Brinkley from 1985 until 1994, and to Katie Lee from 2004 to 2009. He has been wed to Alexis Roderick since 2015.