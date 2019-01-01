Tom Cruise ensured his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars could handle G-force for real

Tom Cruise tested some of his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars to make sure they could withstand the G-force actual fighter pilots experience.

Since the Mission: Impossible actor first played fighter pilot Maverick in 1986, he has obtained his pilot's licence and shown off his skills on camera with aerial stunts in films such as 2017's American Made and 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

So, when he reprised the role of Maverick after 34 years, Cruise had much more piloting experience, and he used his knowledge to put the actors through their paces and ensure they could handle the G-force they would experience for real while flying the planes in the movie.

"We hired incredible actors, great cast, brilliant, but they also had to be able to fly in the airplane so we had to train them and actually test to see can they sustain these kinds of Gs because some people can't fly this way," he explained on U.S. TV show Conan.

"We spent months, and I tried to figure out how do I train them to be fighter pilots, and then I had to take the fighter pilots (from the Navy) who were flying the aircraft and really teach them about cinematography and editing."

The action star was determined to carry out practical stunts rather than use digital effects, and accordingly, the team spent a long time figuring how to get the cameras in the planes during flight.

"Part of making this film was I really wanted to shoot it practical, we were working with the Navy, the greatest fighter pilots in the world, and we had to figure out how to get the cameras in there," the 57-year-old continued. "It took all kinds of amazing engineering to be able to have the cameras be able to sustain the 8Gs it needed to sustain... So, when you're seeing the G-force, it's not a computer-generated image, it's actually the actors in there, being the characters."

Cruise surprised the audience at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Thursday by making an unexpected appearance to introduce the first trailer of the film, which is due for release in June 2020.