Kourtney Kardashian complained to school about her children eating non-organic food

Kourtney Kardashian has taken her children's school to task over serving them meals and snacks which included processed food.

The mother-of-three has shared in a post on her website Poosh that she spoke to the principal at her children's school when she discovered her children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, were eating meals and snacks which included produce that wasn't fresh or organic.

"As moms, it's in our power to raise some awareness and rally for healthier options," she noted. "I wasn't satisfied with the food being served at my kids' school, so I made sure that the principal knew my concerns. And I've continued to offer my two cents on everything from the type of milk they serve to their use of single-use plastic."

In her editorial, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stressed the importance of making your voice heard, both as a parent and a woman, and insisted to readers they don't need to "donate large sums of money" to make change.

"I've found that simply using my voice to stand up for small changes that add up to big impacts is so effective at not only creating change, but setting an example for my children," the 40-year-old continued. "I may not be the loudest or the most aggressive but I've never been one to stand by and watch something I disagree with unfold."

Kourtney conceded she "may seem annoying," by raising these concerns, but she has no intention staying quiet.

"I'm doing it for my children and their futures," she insisted, adding, that other concerned parents can also make a pledge to create less waste or start food-related petitions at school.

"I'm constantly sharing with my kids the importance of sustainability," the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star wrote. "I practice using my voice in my community in an effort to make improvements in our environment and health, and I truly feel like bringing my kids into the mission is the legacy I can leave behind."