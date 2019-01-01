NEWS Eddie Murphy in talks with Netflix over $70 million stand-up return Newsdesk Share with :







Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks with Netflix chiefs over a return to stand-up for a series of specials.



The comedian broke new ground in the 1980s with his hugely popular HBO TV special, Delirious, and concert film, Eddie Murphy: Raw, but then quit stand-up to focus on his Hollywood career.



Now, sources have told TMZ.com that Murphy is set to return to performing, as he is in talks with bosses at the streaming giant over a deal potentially worth $70 million (£55.9 million) to record some new specials.



His reported fee would beat the $60 million (£47.9 million) fellow comedian Dave Chappelle earned for three Netflix specials in 2017, as well as the $40 million (£31.9 million) Chris Rock bagged for two streaming shows the year before.



Murphy revealed a desire to return to comedy in a yet-to-air chat with fellow stand-up legend Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right," the 58-year-old said. "You have to get up there and start working out. The only way I can get the act is to go to the clubs and work it out. I'm gonna do that again."



The Beverly Hills Cop star then went on to joke that Seinfeld should buy New York's legendary Comic Strip venue so he had a friendly venue to stage warm-up shows.



Murphy also noted that the late comedian Don Rickles had badgered him to go back to stand-up shortly before he passed away in 2017.