Quentin Tarantino angered by Simon Pegg's Star Trek comments

Quentin Tarantino is furious with Simon Pegg for dropping uninformed hints about his plans to make a Star Trek film.

Simon, who has played engineer Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott in the last three instalments in the science-fiction franchise and even co-wrote the last movie, Star Trek Beyond, spoke about rumours linking Tarantino to a reboot last year.

However, the star's comments, in which he claimed to have heard early ideas about the script, and that it wouldn't be too much like Tarantino's R-rated 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, have left the filmmaker unamused.

"I get annoyed at Simon Pegg," the Hateful Eight director told Deadline. "He doesn't know anything about what's going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff."

Saying that he did plan to use Pulp Fiction as an inspiration, the 56-year-old added: "One of the comments he said, he's like, 'Well, look, it's not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.' Yes, it is! If I do it, that's exactly what it'll be. It'll be Pulp Fiction in space.

"That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this s**t in it, ever. There's no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that's why we want to make it. It's, at the very least, unique in that regard."

Simon previously told ComingSoon.net that Tarantino's take "won't be ordinary" but "won't be anything a Star Trek fan will have to worry about" as the filmmaker understood the franchise's traditions and wouldn't "tear it down".

Tarantino's latest movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, debuts in cinemas next month. Although he has spoken repeatedly about his plans for a Star Trek film, the project is yet to be officially confirmed.