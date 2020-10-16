Jamie Lee Curtis returning for two more Halloween sequels

Jamie Lee Curtis will fight for her life against slasher villain Michael Myers in two more sequels to hit horror franchise Halloween.

The actress announced her return as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, which will be released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

"It ain’t over till the fat lady sings," she wrote on Twitter on Friday (19Jul19) in a post attached to a short teaser reel of the films.

"Well, my friends and fans... I’m just WARMING UP," she added, "Happy Halloween 2020/2021."

Jamie returned as Strode in last year's (18) Halloween revamp - before that she last played the character in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. In total, she has played Laurie Strode in five Halloween movies.

The movies will see the return of David Gordon Green to the director's chair, and Halloween Kills, due out on 16 October 2020, is written by Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

The filmmaker, who helmed last year's Halloween reboot, has also penned Halloween Ends with McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, which will be released on 15 October 2021.

McBride also shared news of the two new movies, and shared a short video clip of the end of last year's Halloween. "The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode ain’t over. #HalloweenKills #HalloweenEnds," he teased fans.

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis are returning as executive producers, with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak expected to return to the sequels, alongside James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle who played terrifying serial killer Michael Myers.