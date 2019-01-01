Jussie Smollett demands the release of initial assault suspects' grand jury testimony

Empire star Jussie Smollett has called on lawmakers in Chicago, Illinois to release the grand jury testimony of Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo in a bid to help him prove he didn't fake an assault.

The actor was indicted on 16 counts after it was alleged he had staged a hate attack on himself for publicity, and he was later charged by police with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. However, he walked free from custody on 26 March (19) after all charges against him were dropped.

Chicago's Mayor and the city's chief of police have since chased Smollett for cash to cover the cost of the overtime cops put in to investigate the case. Both made it clear they still thought the actor's attack was staged and he hired the Osundairo brothers to beat him up.

Firing back at the ongoing allegations and following the release of various transcripts and videos connected to the case, Jussie insists the grand jury testimony the brothers gave is packed with "inconsistencies" and he wants it released to the public, so they can see what he sees.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Smollett has filed a motion to disclose the transcripts of their testimony, stating, "Other than the Osundairo brothers' self-serving statements, which resulted in their release from custody with no criminal charges being filed against them, not a single piece of evidence independently corroborates their claim that the attack was a hoax."

His attorney adds, "Now, in the face of ongoing investigations into this matter and two related pending civil lawsuits, Mr. Smollett is requesting that the Court allow the immediate public disclosure of the transcripts of the grand jury testimony of Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo so Mr. Smollett can defend against this ongoing media onslaught against him and the public can be informed of the actual evidence in this case."

Smollett's attorneys are also asking the court to reconsider the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the handling of his case.

"This case has been a travesty of justice and an unprecedented deprivation of Mr. Smollett's constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial," a statement reads. "Not only have the media and the public failed to critically look at the evidence (and lack thereof) against Mr. Smollett, but now, the court has accepted false media reports to presume Mr. Smollett guilty of charges which he pled not guilty to and which were dismissed against him."