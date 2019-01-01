Danai Gurira gets emotional as she announces her The Walking Dead exit at Comic-Con

Black Panther star Danai Gurira is leaving cult zombie show The Walking Dead.

The actress, who plays Michonne on the show, announced the news during a cast panel event at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (19Jul19), revealing the upcoming 10th season of the series will be her last.

"This has been one of the purest joys of my life to play this role and be amongst these people and those that are not here and amongst all of you," she told fans. "I am very thankful for all the experiences that I've had in ways that I cannot express right now.

Fighting back tears, she added that her decision to leave was "about my calling in a sense and other things I feel called to in my work..."

"All I'm filled with is a lot of pain and a lot of gratitude about leaving this show," she added as her castmates joined fans in giving Gurira a standing ovation, which brought her to tears.

Meanwhile, before airing a trailer for the new season of the show the producers revealed Ghost World star Thora Birch will be joining the cast, alongside Kevin Carroll. It was also announced that a new The Walking Dead movie, in which Andrew Lincoln will reprise his beloved character Rick Grimes, is getting a theatrical release.

Fans were convinced the rumoured project would be a TV-only affair, but Universal Pictures bosses have picked up the distribution rights. A brief teaser video for the untitled film was released online on Friday (19Jul19). A release date has not been announced.