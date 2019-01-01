Dakota Fanning's fan letter landed her an audition for Quentin Tarantino's new film

Dakota Fanning landed her role in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, after writing a fan letter to the director.

The Twilight star was so desperate to be part of the period film she offered to take any role, but landed a big part as Manson Family cult member Squeaky Fromme, who was arrested and jailed for attempting to murder President Gerald Ford in 1975.

"I knew Quentin was making this film and, as a fan, I wrote him a random note," the actress tells PorterEdit. "Then he asked me to audition and I ended up getting the role of Squeaky... It was a dream come true, there’s no other way to describe it.

"I probably would've played any role, but the fact that it was such a juicy and challenging one made it even more exciting."

And she admits working with Tarantino was an absolute career highlight: "He was so warm and friendly.

"I think you can tell how much he loves movies from afar - from his films and reading his interviews. Up close he’s like that, but tenfold. Also, his sets are no-phone zones; everyone checks in their phone beforehand. I think, for him, it’s such a privilege to make movies that the thought of looking at someone playing Candy Crush is upsetting."

And the experience of working with the Pulp Fiction director has fuelled Dakota's dreams of stepping behind the camera and taking charge of a movie based on one of her actress sister Elle's screenplays.

"I do want to direct a film one day," she tells the publication. "Working with my sister is a big thing, too. I would love for Elle to write something and me to direct it. We’ve always talked about that because she’s definitely more of the writer than me."