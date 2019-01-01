Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 'does not follow any of the comics'

Todd Phillips fears fans will be mad that the Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, contains completely original material.

The 48-year-old filmmaker has helmed the standalone movie, which focuses on how a man named Arthur Fleck, played by Phoenix, went on to become one of the most iconic villains of all time.

Set in New York City in the early 1980s, the low-budget R-rated film was reportedly heavily influenced by Martin Scorsese's critically-acclaimed Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy.

While the origin story is essentially about the DC Comics psychopath who terrorises Gotham City and superhero Batman, Phillips said he and co-writer Scott Silver pulled absolutely nothing from the comics, or any other Batman movie, to create the story.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic books, which people are gonna be mad about,” he told Empire. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

And The Hangover filmmaker was determined to cast Phoenix as his leading man.

“I think he’s the greatest actor,” Phillips enthused. “We had a photo of him above our computer while we were writing. We constantly thought, ‘God, imagine if Joaquin actually does this.’”

Another dream casting for Phillips was Robert De Niro – who plays talk show host Murray Franklin – and the director was relieved that the Oscar-winning actor loved their take on the villain.

"Bob really loved the script. I met with him and said, ‘I’d be lying to you if I said we weren’t influenced by a lot of your movies.’ I talked with him about Taxi Driver and about The King of Comedy, which is one of my favourite movies of all time," he shared.

The Joker is set to be released in October.