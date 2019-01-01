Dave Bautista: ‘Denis Villeneuve is the best person to reboot Dune’

Dave Bautista has insisted director Denis Villeneuve is “the best person” to reboot epic sci-fi movie Dune because he was a big fan of the books growing up.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor first worked with the Arrival filmmaker on 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and recently reunited with him to play Glossu Rabban in Dune, a new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, after David Lynch’s attempt in 1984.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista insisted Villeneuve is perfect for the job because he genuinely cares about the source material.

“His take on Dune is very true to the books. If you know his style of filmmaking, it’s perfect. He was tailor-made to do this,” he gushed. “I hope he won’t mind that I’m saying this, but when I talked to him about Dune, he said that he really wanted to pay honour to the books. He was such a fan of the books growing up. So, people who are fans of the book are just going to love this film. They’re actually going to see all these characters brought to life. He’s absolutely, without a doubt, the best person to do it.”

Bautista also explained that he won’t make any decisions about his character, also known as the Beast, before he begins filming because he made a mistake by doing that on Blade Runner 2049, when he came in with an idea of who his character was and Villeneuve gave him a completely different direction.

“So, I don’t want to wrap my head around my idea of who the Beast is before I get there. I just know Denis is going to tell me that he is someone else,” the 50-year-old laughed. “So, I will follow his direction.”

Dune follows the conflict between two rival noble families as they battle for control of desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, which is the only source of “the spice”, a drug which can extend human life, making it the most valuable commodity in the universe.

The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson and is expected to be split into two films, with the first being released in November 2020.