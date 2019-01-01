NEWS Natalie Portman returning to Thor Newsdesk Share with :







Natalie Portman is returning to the Marvel film universe to play the female Thor.



The actress, who played the superhero's love interest Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies, will be back for director Taika Waititi's Thor 4.



The filmmaker made the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Saturday and revealed the new film will open in late 2021.



Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, who will also be reprising their roles as Valkyrie and Thor, joined the director for the Marvel panel, held just days after Waititi confirmed he would be returning to the franchise for Thor 4.



"The story line is incredible, is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time, female Thor.



Both Thompson and Hemsworth told fans they have yet to see the script, based on Jason Aron's The Mighty Thor story.



Thompson also teased fans by hinting her Thor character will be Marvel Studios' first LGBTQ hero.



The actress' character first appeared in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, and also starred in Avengers: Endgame, in which Chris Hemsworth's Thor anointed her as his planet Asgard's new ruler, but her sexuality was not addressed.



However, at Comic-Con, she hinted that Valkyrie will be bisexual or lesbian in the new film - as she is in the comic books.



"As new king (of Asgard), she needs to find her queen," she said. "That will be the first order of business."



Thompson previously told Rolling Stone magazine that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi pitched her character as bisexual, but she didn't get any love scenes in the movie.