San Diego Mayor's spokeswoman responds to Orlando Bloom's Comic-Con immigration remark

A spokeswoman for San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has fired back at Orlando Bloom after the actor claimed the city leader left a Comic-Con event to promote his new show after discovering it featured immigrant characters.



Bloom was chatting to fans as part of the Carnival Row panel on Friday when he alleged Faulconer bailed on a pop-up experience near the San Diego Convention Center, telling staff, "I can’t have anything to do with immigration".



The Pirates of the Caribbean star's comments were livestreamed, prompting Ashley Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Mayor, to quickly respond.



She told the San Diego Union-Tribune, "The mayor enjoyed visiting several studio installations set up throughout San Diego this week, and unfortunately there was a slight wait there and he had to move along.



"Mayor Faulconer and his administration actively work with nonprofits and local agencies to provide shelter to migrant families, and has a long record of advocating for comprehensive immigration reform. To be clear, the Mayor never even went inside the activation for this show as there was a wait. He continued to tour and saw activations for other Amazon studio shows and then left. The Mayor’s strong record on immigration speaks for itself."



Bloom's new show, which premieres on 30 August, is set in a "Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures," according to an Amazon press release.