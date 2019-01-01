NEWS Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly engaged.



Editors at Us Weekly have confirmed the Walk the Line actor and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress are planning to get married. The news comes less than two months after they sparked engagement rumours when Mara was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand while running errands in Los Angeles.



Phoenix and Mara first met on the set of 2013's Her, and their friendship turned romantic when they worked on religious drama Mary Magdalene, in which she played the title character and Phoenix portrayed Jesus, in 2016. They have since gone on to co-star in 2018's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot.



They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony in May 2017, when the 44-year-old won the Best Actor for You Were Never Really Here. In a profile piece for The New York Times published later that year, it was revealed they were living together in the Hollywood Hills.



The couple rarely speaks about their relationship, but the 34-year-old's actress sister Kate Mara previously told the publication she and her husband Jamie Bell spend a lot of time with them.



"(Rooney and I) live in L.A. and the rest of our family is in New York, so we try to see each other as much as possible," the House of Cards star said. "We talk about everything personal that you would talk (about) with your close friends, your siblings."