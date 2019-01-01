NEWS Benedict Cumberbatch says he let his parents down by becoming an actor Newsdesk Share with :







The 43-year-old 'Doctor Strange' star's parents, Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton, "scrimped and saved" so that Benedict could attend the prestigious north-west London boarding school, Harrow, whose former students include Sir Winston Churchill.



The jobbing actors hoped their son would become a "doctor or a lawyer" but he chose to follow in their footsteps.



Speaking to The Lady magazine, Benedict explained: "They scrimped and saved to get their only son the very best education possible. And I took that education threw it all in their face and became an actor anyway.



"To this day, one of the reasons I get out of bed in the morning is to make them proud of me."



Benedict has won a huge army of fans thanks to his role in the BBC series 'Sherlock' and he was nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for his role as Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game'.



It was also revealed over the weekend that he will star in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - the eagerly awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Doctor Strange' - in 2021.



Meanwhile, Benedict previously admitted to becoming "giddy" when he donned his Doctor Strange costume for the first time.



He shared: "I really was quite giddy. I really did end up giggling. And then, the second time it really hit home was near the end of the main body of the shoot.



"We were in New York and we were on Fifth Avenue, and there were as many paparazzi as there was crew. It was getting a little bit surreal, and we were running down Fifth Avenue, jumping to fly, and there was the Empire State Building in the same eye line, and it was just a moment of magic to think about the men and women who first crafted these comics on the floors of some of those buildings, in that town, and there I was playing on it."