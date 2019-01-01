Nicole Kidman 'embarrassed' about husband Keith Urban's sex confession

Nicole Kidman was left "embarrassed" after her husband Keith Urban revealed she's a "maniac in bed".

The country music singer opened up about their bedroom antics in his track Gemini, in which he sings lyrics including "she's a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head", and Big Little Lies star Nicole, has been married to Keith since 2006, admitted his confession left her somewhat red-faced.

"I don't sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing," Nicole laughed during an interview on Australia's KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie O show on Monday. "It's better than saying 'God, I'm so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'"

Another line in the song sees Keith sing: "She's waking to make love in the middle of the night."

But when the show's co-host Kyle Sandilands questioned Nicole as to whether that lyric was true to life, Nicole refused to answer - and instead laughed it off.

"No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous," she giggled.

Gemini was first heard by fans on his 2018 album Graffiti U, which he released in 2018, and earlier this year, Keith confirmed the song was about the mother of his two children.

Nicole has enjoyed huge success recently with U.S. TV show Big Little Lies, in which she plays domestic abuse victim Celeste Wright. The second season of the programme came to an end in America on Sunday night, but the Australian actress admitted she'd be keen to reprise the role for a third series if possible.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” she told News Corp Australia, but added: "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved... even the kids."