James Cameron praises Marvel after Avengers: Endgame becomes biggest movie of all time

James Cameron has congratulated Marvel bosses for beating his movie Avatar's box office record with Avengers: Endgame.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that the Marvel superhero epic, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, had beaten Cameron's 2009 movie to become the highest-grossing of all time, making more than Avatar's $2.78 billion global box office takings in just 13 weeks.

Showing he was a good sport about his 10-year reign on top coming to an end, Cameron offered up his congratulations via Avatar's official Twitter account on Monday.

"Oel ngati kameie (I see you), I see you Marvel - Congratulations to Avengers Endgame on becoming the new box-office King," the message read, quoting the language used by Avatar characters, the Na'vi - the blue-skinned species who inhabit the fictional world of Pandora.

The message was accompanied by an image showing Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites, the jellyfish-looking seeds from the Tree of Souls of Pandora. The seeds are sacred spirits which are planted with the body of a deceased Na'vi, which is fitting as Iron Man / Tony Stark sacrificed himself to beat Thanos and his army at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Cameron previously saluted Marvel bosses for Endgame's box office performance back in May, when it beat his 1997 disaster movie Titanic's record to become the second highest-grossing movie ever.

"An iceberg sank the real Titanic," he wrote. "It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at (Cameron's production company) Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've down that the movie industry is not only alive and well. It's bigger than ever!"