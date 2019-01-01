Scarlett Johansson promises 'complex' Black Widow movie

Scarlett Johansson is certain her experiences with motherhood will make her Marvel superhero Black Widow "more complex".

The highly-anticipated standalone spin-off movie - also starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz - was announced at Comic-Con during the Marvel Studios presentation on Saturday.

Following the big reveal, Scarlett told reporters at Variety she "felt like a weight has been lifted", and shortly after the appearance with her new castmates at the huge event in San Diego, the star was back on a plane to London, where filming is already underway.

Marvel fans have been clamouring for the assassin Natasha Romanoff to have her own film, and Scarlett explained in the interview that she's pleased the movie has taken so long to begin production.

"I think I could have made the film 10 years ago, but it would have been a very different film," the 34-year-old shared. "I think it probably would have been much more of a caricature of a person. I feel after living an extra 10 years and becoming a mother and you know, life and how it happens to you, I feel much more in myself and able to explore all the kind of things that make me uncomfortable and then just lay it out for you guys."

Scarlett, who shares five-year-old daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, thinks her life experiences will only benefit her portrayal of her much-loved character.

"It feels like I'm a stronger person by the fact that I have embraced my vulnerability," she continued. "And I think that will make this version of the character really, hopefully, complex."

Black Widow is reportedly set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, and will be directed by Cate Shortland. It is set to be released in May next year.