Taron Egerton shuts down Wolverine rumours

Taron Egerton has insisted there's "no grounding" in rumours he's set to take over Hugh Jackman's role as Wolverine.

Earlier this month, renowned comic book writer Mark Millar, who wrote Wolverine: Old Man Logan and Civil War, Marvel's two biggest-selling graphic novels, claimed on Twitter that the Rocketman actor would be next in line to play Logan / Wolverine after Jackman, his Eddie the Eagle co-star, ended his run.

However, when asked about the rumours by reporters at MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con, Egerton asserted that there is no truth in Millar's claims and he isn't the best actor for the job.

"Look, there's no grounding for the rumour," he said. "I know that that's probably in the pipeline at some point at Marvel, but I would imagine it's a little way off. If I was asked it would be incredible, but... I have to confess, sometimes I think maybe there's better candidates... Or actually, you know, who knows, if it was in five years maybe I would be grisly enough. I'm a great admirer of those films and it's very, very flattering to have even been mentioned."

He also jokingly added, "I think you need better beard game for Wolverine than I have."

In a recent interview with British radio show Heart FM, the Kingsman: The Secret Service star said he didn't think he was the perfect Wolverine but "would love to be involved with that world somewhere."

In February, Jackman was presented with the Guinness World Record for Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Superhero for playing Wolverine for 16 years and 228 days, from the original X-Men in 2000 to 2017's Logan. He also appears in archive footage in 2018's Deadpool 2.

The Australian actor has remained adamant he is done with Wolverine but is confident the character will return in some shape or form.