Vanessa Kirby: 'I didn't do enough squats ahead of Hobbs & Shaw action scenes'

Vanessa Kirby regrets not spending more time in the gym ahead of her role in action movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The Crown star discussed her action role as Hattie Shaw in the upcoming franchise spin-off on BBC radio show, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, on Monday and admitted the action scenes left her "constantly aching".

"It didn't actually take that long (to film). Maybe three, four months. It was super-fast," she told host Zoe Ball. "A lot of the fights were really intense and concentrated. I was constantly aching. I didn't do enough squats in advance."

Kirby, who rose to fame playing Princess Margaret in the Netflix series, jumped at the chance to play the sister of Fast & Furious character Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, as Hattie is just as "capable of fighter" as her male counterparts and she hopes she'll be an inspiration to young girls.

"It's like this British contingent with Idris Elba and Helen Mirren and I. One of the reasons why I wanted to do is that she's as a capable of fighter as the guys," she continued. "If fourteen year old girls leave the cinema and feel as capable as their brothers then I have done my job."

The 31-year-old actress is reportedly in the running to take over the role of Catwoman in 2021's The Batman movie alongside Robert Pattinson, following in the footsteps of actresses Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway. But when asked by Ball, she teased: "I've no idea what you're talking about."

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kirby called it a "dream role" and hinted if it were offered to her, she wouldn't say no.

"Are you kidding?" exclaimed the Brit. "I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream."