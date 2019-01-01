Lake Bell felt guilty after son's 'traumatic' home birth

Actress Lake Bell had such an awful home birth she had to go through 18 months of therapy and medication to get over the guilt of putting her newborn son's life at risk.

The star, who welcomed Ozgood with Scott Campbell in 2017, admits her decision to have another baby at home following the experience she had with her daughter, Nova, backfired due to his weight and other complications - and he had to be rushed off to the hospital, where medics told the new mum her baby son may never walk or talk.

During a sit down with her Bless This Mess co-star Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, Bell recalled all was well until she realised Ozzy, her son, was on her chest and didn't appear to be "coming to".

"Now you’re in really f**king life and death...," she told Dax. "Your child is there and the entire room is trying to resuscitate him and they can’t. The paramedics are on their way... The paramedics come in, the cord is still on, so he has oxygen through my blood. They cut the cord and Scott ran out half-naked (with their son) and I was naked after my seven hours of laboring."

The baby then faced a battle for his life in the hospital.

"He was hypoxic, he was without oxygen for longer than the four minutes that is associated with being OK...," Lake added. "We were told that he could (have) cerebral palsy or never walk or talk. That was our reality... Children’s Hospital Los Angeles saved his life."

Ozzy made a full recovery, but for weeks Bell blamed herself for putting his life in danger.

"I took it on because I insisted on having a home birth," she said. "I’ve dealt with that since... I’ve gone through therapy and was medicated for a year-and-a-half. I did wean myself off but I was on anti-depressants to help kind of regulate... I was like, 'This is absolutely imperative in order for me to function'."