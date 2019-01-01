Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Paz de la Huerta meets with District Attorney's Office

Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Paz de la Huerta met with attorneys at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Monday (22Jul19) to advance a potential case.

The former Boardwalk Empire star spent hours with New York City prosecutors and told reporters she was seeking "justice" with her lawyer Mark Heller by her side.

"We're here for justice for Paz de la Huerta," Heller told TMZ. "We just left the District Attorney's office, they were extremely receptive."

"I suffered innumerable injustice," Paz added.

Her lawyer went on to reveal officials at the DA's office had scheduled an all-day session with his client on Thursday, but he declined to disclose further details.

The actress accused the movie executive of raping her on two separate occasions in 2010. Both alleged incidents fall within the statute of limitations for the crime of rape in New York City, but no criminal charges have been brought against the former Miramax production company founder in relation to the actress' claims.

News of her meetings with the Manhattan lawmakers comes after Paz launched a lawsuit against the disgraced filmmaker in November, 2018, accusing him of assault, sexual battery and emotional distress, claiming she lost out on $55 million (£42.4 million) in earnings because of Weinstein. She claims he sought to ruin her career when he exposed himself to her in 2011 and she rejected a sexual advance from him at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Weinstein has been accused by over 75 women of sexual assault and is facing multiple criminal and civil cases over his alleged abuses.