Daniel Radcliffe confronts great-grandfather's suicide on Who Do You Think You Are?

Daniel Radcliffe broke down in tears as he revisited his family's painful history for an emotional episode of BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday (22Jul19).

The Harry Potter star was astounded to learn about the suicide of his great-grandfather, Samuel Gershon, during an indepth look into his ancestry on the series, and he became emotional as he read his relative's suicide note and learned he took his own life after thousands of pounds of jewellery was stolen in an infamous 1936 Hatton Garden raid.

Police accused Gershon of being in on the crime in order to submit a fraudulent insurance claim, citing his Jewish heritage as proof.

"Jews are so frequently responsible for the bringing down of their own business premises," a document from the time of the crime read. Gershon was facing bankruptcy at the time of his death at 42. In the heartbreaking note, in which he addressed his wife Doll, he said: "I can assure you my angel, to leave a girl like you is more than a wrench."

In the segment, Radcliffe wonders if his great-grandfather took his own life because his reputation had been ruined while he was innocent, or if he was guilty.

"You want to reach into the past and just go: 'Whatever you're going through, you have so much to offer the people who are around you still... you have so much to give to them, and they still would all have loved you'," he added.

The actor also discovered his great-great-uncle was killed during the first World War on the show.

Ernie McDowell was one of four brothers who went off to fight and Daniel learned he was the only one not to make it home. The soldier inspired his actor relative as he filmed TV movie My Boy Jack, which told the story of author Rudyard Kipling's grief when his 18-year-old son died in the conflict.

"I kept a picture of Ernie in my trailer as a personal connection to the period," he explained on the show, during which he discovered that his great-great uncle and his sweetheart, Jeanie, married in 1915, while he was recuperating in Ireland from frostbite and a leg wound.

"It’s given me such an insight into what it would have been like to have your children leave for the war," Radcliffe said.