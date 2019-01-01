NEWS Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes split after two months of marriage Newsdesk Share with :







Actors Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes have reportedly split just two months after they wed in Texas.



The Orville co-stars went public with their romance at Comic-Con in San Diego, California last year, and returned as husband and wife to promote their TV show over the weekend, after exchanging vows on 19 May.



But, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Palicki filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday.



Grimes and Palicki, who became engaged in January, have not discussed the sudden split.



Days after their nuptials, Palicki shared two happy snapshots from the big day on Twitter along with the caption: "Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words."



This was Grimes' third marriage. He shares two children with his first wife, Dawn Bailey, and he was also wed to make-up artist Megan Moore.



Meanwhile, Palicki was previously engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell, who she met on the set of John Wick, though the pair parted ways in early 2017.