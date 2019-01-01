Mahershala Ali pitched Blade reboot to Marvel boss Kevin Feige

Mahershala Ali pitched the idea of a Blade reboot to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

At the end of the epic Marvel Studios presentation at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Saturday, fans went wild as the two-time Oscar winner was introduced as the new half-vampire hero, originally played by Wesley Snipes in 1998.

Feige revealed that the Blade reboot was only confirmed earlier this year, just after Ali won his second Academy Award for Green Book back in February, and he told website Fandango that when the 45-year-old – who is a big fan of the movie trilogy and comic book – pitched the idea to him, it was very hard to refuse.

"We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world. Now with Dr. Strange, and the supernatural elements coming into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), it felt like we could definitely start exploring that. Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us," Feige shared.

"And when Mahershala wants to meet, you take the meeting. And I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award. And we were talking very polite and he was talking about what a fan he is, and then he just cut right to it, and was like 'Blade'. And we were like, 'Yes.'"

Ali recently starred alongside original Blade villain Stephen Dorff in the third series of True Detective.

The sequel, Blade II, was released in 2002 and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, while 2004's Blade: Trinity, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel, was the last outing for Snipes in the role of the half-vampire hero.