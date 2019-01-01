Nicole Murphy rejects Antoine Fuqua rumours after kissing pictures emerge

Nicole Murphy has insisted she and Antoine Fuqua are just "family friends" after being pictured in a passionate embrace with the married director.

The 51-year-old model, who is the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, was photographed kissing the Training Day director, 53, by the pool at a hotel in Ischia, Italy, on Saturday.

Once the images emerged, questions arose about the status of the filmmaker's marriage, as he is not known to have split from his wife, Waiting to Exhale actress Lela Rochon.

While Nicole is believed to be single, she released a statement to American gossip journalist B. Scott, in which she clarified her relationship with the filmmaker, saying: "Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Both Nicole and Antoine were in Italy for the Ischia Global Fest, where he is receiving the Director of the Year Award.

A source also added to People that Antoine and Lela were seen at their son's basketball game a few weeks ago and "looked like a happily married couple".

The insider added: "She was wearing her ring and they seemed perfectly happy."

Antoine shares two children - daughter Asia, 16, and 15-year-old son Brando - with Lela, to whom he has been married since 1999. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Nicole has five children with actor Eddie, who she was married to between 1993 and 2006.

Neither Antoine nor Lela, who appears to have disabled both her Instagram and Twitter accounts amid the controversy, have commented on the pictures as yet.