Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I feel lucky to have been able to work for so long'

Leonardo DiCaprio is "humbled" to have enjoyed such a long and successful career.

The 44-year-old stars in Quentin Tarantino's latest offering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And opening up about the experience of making the movie, which explores political unrest and changing times in Hollywood in 1969, the star told Entertainment Tonight it made him appreciate the longevity of his career.

"This is a rare sort of occurrence. Hollywood's changing in a lot of ways. This is an art film that's a throwback to different type of filmmaking," he shared at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "To sit back and look at (my past self) and be able to say that I'm able to still do this and be a part of a film like this, it's pretty humbling.

"I feel lucky, is what I feel. I feel lucky to be an actor who's been able to work this long."

Leonardo went on to confess that, despite the constantly changing landscape in Hollywood, he was able to identify with the characters in the movie after almost 30 years in the film industry.

"It was one of the more easy, sort of natural fits that I've ever experienced, because we kind of knew who these guys were," he added. "(It) really came naturally."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and the late Luke Perry, shows in cinemas from 26 July.