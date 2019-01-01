Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reuniting to write and star in revenge drama

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are joining forces once again to write and star in Ridley Scott's new revenge drama.

The childhood friends have reunited to collaborate on a script for the first time since they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, which they also starred in.

For the revenge thriller, The Last Duel, they are also working with Nicole Holofcener, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for co-writing Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The trio have adapted Eric Jager's 2004 novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which depicts the real-life revenge story between two friends - the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris - who will be portrayed by Damon and Affleck, although it is currently unclear who will play which character.

In the story, Carrouges goes to war and returns to accuse Le Gris of raping his wife. When no one believes her, Carrouges asks the king of France for a chance to prove his wife was right and the two former friends end up in a duel to the death.

Damon and Affleck, who also co-starred in 1999's Dogma, will produce the movie through their Pearl Street Films company, alongside Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free Productions.

The news was first announced by editors at Deadline, who report that the script, which is almost done, is controlled by Disney following its acquisition of Fox, but if Disney executives don't want it, "every studio in town is waiting in the wings for this one."

Alien moviemaker Scott will reportedly push back the production of Merlin, a Disney film about the legendary wizard, so he can direct The Last Duel next.

Damon, who last worked with Scott on 2015's The Martian, will next be seen in Ford v Ferrari and was recently cast in Tom McCarthy's upcoming drama, Stillwater, while Affleck has completed filming the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and sports drama Torrance.