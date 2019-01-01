NEWS Austin Butler 'profoundly honoured' to have landed Elvis Presley role Newsdesk Share with :







Austin Butler feels "extraordinarily privileged" to have landed the leading role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.



The 27-year-old beat out the likes of Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort to land the coveted part in the upcoming Warner Bros. flick, which chronicles the life and music of the King of Rock 'n' Roll through the prism of his complicated relationship with his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, to be played by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday, Butler gushed he is "profoundly honoured" to have landed the gig.



"I am just profoundly honoured that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," he said. "It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino."

When news of Butler's casting broke, Luhrmann released a statement explaining how he decided on The Carrie Diaries actor for the high-profile leading role.



"I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures," he shared.



Butler, who is the longtime boyfriend of actress Vanessa Hudgens, underwent months of screen tests and interviews to nab the part and the film shoot will take place early next year in Luhrmann's native Australia.



His career seems to be the rise - he recently appeared alongside Bill Murray and Adam Driver in Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die and will be seen playing murderer Charles 'Tex' Watson, a member of the Manson family, in Tarantino's latest project. Both films premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.