Kylie Jenner called out for parking in disabled space

Kylie Jenner has been called out by fans on social media for parking in a disabled bay.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a snap of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, cuddling while in front of a vehicle on Instagram on Sunday, along with the caption: "partners in crime 4 evaaa."

While the post racked up over seven million likes, and stars including Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer responded with several heart emojis, the romantic gesture didn't quite work out for the 21-year-old, as fans were quick to point out the stars had parked in a space for disabled drivers.

Taking to the comments of the post, one disgruntled fan wrote, "gurl... the (disabled access) sign is right there," while another user commented, "It’s a crime to park in the handicap parking spot."

"I have a son with a disability..theres nothing worse than finding a person parking in the spot that's especially for easy access for wheelchairs," another wrote.

It's not the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has made the error, as she and supermodel sister Kendall, 23, were also snapped parking their Ferrari in a disabled spot near a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, California last year.