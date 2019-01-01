NEWS Arsenio Hall to reprise role in Coming to America sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Arsenio Hall is set to team up with Eddie Murphy once more in the Coming to America sequel.



Paramount Studios chiefs announced in January that Murphy would return as Prince Akeem, an African prince who fled to Queens, New York to avoid an arranged marriage in the original 1988 comedy.



Reports over the weekend speculated over Hall's return as Prince Akeem's assistant Semmi, and the funnyman took to Twitter to confirm the rumours on Monday.



"Arsenio Hall Officially Confirmed For 'Coming to America 2'," he wrote, linking to a Moviefone.com article claiming he would definitely reprise his role.



Hustle & Flow filmmaker Craig Brewer will direct the flick, which is set for a 2020 release, with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris reworking a script by Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, who both wrote the original.



Plot details are scarce, but according to Deadline, the movie will feature Akeem returning to America to meet his unlikely heir.



"After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward," Murphy said in a statement in January. "We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on (their upcoming movie) Dolemite (Is My Name), and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."



In addition to Hall and Murphy, the first film also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos, and a young Samuel L. Jackson in a small role as a hold-up man.