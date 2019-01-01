Kim Kardashian supports model accusing photographer Marcus Hyde of sexual misconduct

Kim Kardashian has offered her support to the woman who has accused photographer Marcus Hyde of sexual misconduct.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya shared alleged text exchanges with celebrity snapper Hyde, in which he offers her a free photoshoot if she agrees to pose naked, and as the fall-out from the accusations continues, Kim has joined the likes of Ariana Grande and Bella Thorne, who have all worked with Hyde, in blasting him for the alleged misconduct.

"I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past," the beauty mogul posted on her Instagram Story. “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences.

"I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out."

Grande took a similar approach, by sharing a post on her Instagram Stories page advising models that they don't have to tolerate similar behaviour.

"dear models/artists in LA/anywhere, I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories," she wrote in her lengthy message. "I hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to."