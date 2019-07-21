Robin Williams' youngest son weds on late actor's birthday

Robin Williams' youngest son honoured his late father by getting married on what would have been the actor's 68th birthday.

Cody, 27, exchanged vows with Maria Flores on Sunday, at the home previously shared by his dad and his mother, Robin's ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams.

His sister Zelda commemorated the special day with a post on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself and brother Zak with the bride and groom and writing: "The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It’s the birthday of one of my favourite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!

"To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!"

Concluding her post, she added: "Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!!"

According to People, the ceremony included a tribute to Robin and several other late relatives, with a recording of bride Maria singing Never Enough playing as a candle with three wicks was lit to signify the family members no longer with them.

Robin died in August 2014 aged 63 after taking his own life.