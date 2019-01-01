Wesley Snipes 'all good' with Blade reboot

Wesley Snipes has insisted he's "all good" with Mahershala Ali leading a reboot of his movie Blade.

Marvel bosses announced the two-time Oscar winner will portray the day-walking half-vampire vigilante in a new movie at Comic-Con in San Diego, California over the weekend, and fans of the original franchise made it clear on social media they weren't happy with the news.

Snipes, who portrayed the vampire hunter in three films between 1998 to 2004, has responded by issuing a statement to followers and telling them to relax and embrace Ali as the new Blade.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx (sic)," said Snipes to ComicBook.com. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan.

"Honour and respect to the grandmaster Stan (Lee). Congratulations and Salaam (peace) to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah (God willing), we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story (sic).' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."

Ali, who pitched the reboot idea to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, proved he had no hard feelings towards Snipes by sharing a picture of him as the Blade character on Instagram and adding a crown emoji in the caption.

Many comic book fans seemed thrilled by the Blade news, including Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who told Variety he was excited about the reboot.

"Oh my God, I cannot wait to see Blade. That to me is going to be so sick," he gushed. "I'm a huge fan of the original. Mahershala Ali as Blade, when I heard that I was like, 'Oh my God, I've got to see that.'"