The Weeknd to make big screen debut in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems

The Weeknd is to make his movie debut in Adam Sandler's crime drama Uncut Gems.

The Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, was rumoured to have shot scenes for the film last October, but on Tuesday, officials from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) confirmed in a Twitter message that he was part of the cast.

Set in New York City's diamond district, the movie has been directed by Good Time's Josh and Benny Safdie, from a screenplay by the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein.

The plot will follow Sandler's character Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score.

"When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win," a synopsis reads.

Other castmembers include Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, and Paloma Elsesser.

It is not known what role The Weeknd will play, or whether he will be playing himself. Uncut Gems marks the 29-year-old's first feature film role and the first time he has starred in a project onscreen besides his music videos.

Despite that, he already has an Oscar nomination to his name - for Best Original Song for Earned It, which appeared on the soundtrack for 2015 movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

Uncut Gems is to premiere at TIFF, which will run from 5-15 September, and will be released on Christmas Day in the U.S., as part of Sandler's deal with streaming site Netflix.