Chris Pratt met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

Chris Pratt first met now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter in June after a whirlwind romance. While rumours had been swirling about how the pair first connected, Chris set the record straight as he spoke to U.S. TV show Extra while attending the opening of Jurassic World — The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday night.

"We met at church!” Chris smiled. "There's a lot of kismet... a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

Chris is a member of the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, and hit headlines earlier this year when Ellen Page accused the place of worship of being "anti-LGBTQ".

Hitting back, the actor insisted "nothing could be further from the truth", writing on his Instagram story: "It has recently been suggested that i belong to a church which 'hates people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ'. Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

In another chat with Entertainment Tonight at the Universal Studios event, the 40-year-old actor added he and Katherine are still in the "honeymoon phase" of their relationship.

"It feels really nice," he said. "We just feel very blessed and very, very happy... I think having the stress of the ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."