Lindsay Lohan baffled co-star with behaviour during The Masked Singer debut

Lindsay Lohan reportedly disrupted the filming of The Masked Singer to take regular cigarette breaks, according to her fellow judge.

The Mean Girls star is a panellist on the Australian version of the quirky talent show, alongside comedian Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes, singer Dannii Minogue and presenter Jackie 'O' Henderson, which sees celebrities perform anonymously in costumes as the judges try to guess their identity. And speaking on his radio show Hughesy & Kate, Dave recalled his awkward first meeting with Lindsay during their first day on set on Monday.

"I led with 'hello' and then I said, 'I'm on the panel'. You know, thinking maybe she didn't know who I was," he recalled. "She said, 'I know'. She knew I was on the panel. Not like, 'I know, that's a good thing'. Just like, 'I know'."

The funnyman also revealed the star's frequent, lengthy cigarette breaks proved disruptive throughout the four-hour workshop, adding: "She complained about the fact she had to go downstairs to smoke cigarettes."

"She's not happy to follow the rules but she's not going to break the rules," he considered, adding the star would be gone for 15 minutes at a time.

"The discussion was had: 'Let's start, we don't know how long Lindsay's going to be'. We thought maybe she's not going to come back!" he laughed

But despite their awkward introduction, Dave insisted Lindsay is a "good woman" and gushed he's looking forward to working with her.

"I'm into Lindsay, and she's friends with (fellow comedian) Chris Lilley so yes, that's good!" he shared. "I think I will enter that circle eventually - it will be the three of us!"

The Masked Singer airs on Australia's Channel 10 later this year.