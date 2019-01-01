Kylie Jenner tops Instagram rich list with multi-million dollar earnings

Kylie Jenner remains the highest-paid Instagram star in the world, earning a staggering $1.2 million (£964,500) per post.

The 21-year-old businesswoman boasts more than 141 million followers on the social media platform, and was declared Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year thanks to her popular Kylie Cosmetics beauty collection.

According to analysts at HopperHQ.com, who took into account multiple factors including audience engagement, follower count and post frequency to determine who makes the cut, Kylie's social media presence alone is a multi-million dollar business, increasing 27 per cent over the past 12 months and keeping her firmly atop the list of Instagram's highest earners.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star held on to her position, newcomer Ariana Grande stormed into second place on the ranking, commanding up to $996,000 (£802,000) per Instagram post.

In third place, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo rakes in $975,000 (£785,000) per promo, while Kylie's sister and fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian comes in fourth with earnings of $910,000 (£732,000).

Pop star Selena Gomez is in fifth with $886,000 (£713,000) per post, beating off competition from the likes of Beyonce and Justin Bieber, who landed just outside the top five.